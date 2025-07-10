Previous
Large Onion by allsop
Large Onion

This onion, which we bought from a farm shop, is the largest I think I have ever seen on sale, its diameter is 31.5 cm, in old money just over 12 inches!
Andrew-Bede Allsop

