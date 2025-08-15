Sign up
The optician got my prescription wrong
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th August 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
spectacles
Kathy A
ace
You should be able to see in all directions with these 😂
August 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's cos you went to Specsavers!!!
August 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, this gave me a smile this morning!
August 16th, 2025
