Previous
The optician got my prescription wrong by allsop
276 / 365

The optician got my prescription wrong

15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
You should be able to see in all directions with these 😂
August 16th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's cos you went to Specsavers!!!
August 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, this gave me a smile this morning!
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact