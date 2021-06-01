Callum

This is a new Album that I have created inspired by a comment that Rankin made on the BBC 4 programme "Great British Photography Challenge" broadcast last evening, he said that we are, or should be, our strongest critics. Well I find that very hard thing to do! This despite knowing that a lot of my photographs fall short of what I would like to achieve.

So the idea of this new album is to upload a photo every so often that I would like folk to critique.

This image of Callum I shot 2 years ago at the end of June 2019 and I like it, but I do think it could be a lot better! Portraiture is not my strong point to say the least, so advice on how to improve would be most welcome.

One thing I would say is that I do not want to use external lighting but stick with natural light only; so with this in mind over to you, how can I improve my portraiture? Thanks for your help.