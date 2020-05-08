Sign up
145 / 365
Canopy
The woods at this time of the year are amazing, so peaceful.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
2
Homeland
X70
7th May 2020 9:26am
Public
trees
,
bw-53
