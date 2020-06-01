Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
168 / 365
Untitled 989
Joe is our next door neighbour and lives with her dog Arthur. They were returning home after their walk as me and Alfie the Greyhound were half way round ours going in the opposite direction.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
523
photos
23
followers
25
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Latest from all albums
166
177
167
178
175
179
168
176
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
1st June 2020 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close