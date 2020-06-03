Untitled 1229

The third day of my 30 day wild journal. During lockdown there have been a great increase in people coming to Pleasley Vale, mostly disobeying the rules regarding social distancing. This has caused unwanted (and unnecessary) damage to and interference with nature, from litter, tin cans, plastic bags to building this dam in the river and other acts that destroy or change the natural habitat. It is upsetting for the residents to see the area for which we have cared and nurtured affected in this way.