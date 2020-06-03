Previous
Next
Untitled 1229 by allsop
170 / 365

Untitled 1229

The third day of my 30 day wild journal. During lockdown there have been a great increase in people coming to Pleasley Vale, mostly disobeying the rules regarding social distancing. This has caused unwanted (and unnecessary) damage to and interference with nature, from litter, tin cans, plastic bags to building this dam in the river and other acts that destroy or change the natural habitat. It is upsetting for the residents to see the area for which we have cared and nurtured affected in this way.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise ace
It's the same across the country it seems, so little respect for our environments :(
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise