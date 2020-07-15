Sign up
Christ in Glory
The hanging crucifix in All Saints church, Clipstone.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
church
architecture
crucifix
Sylvia du Toit
July 15th, 2020
