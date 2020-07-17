Sign up
214 / 365
Prehistoric
This could be a scene in prehistoric times, it is typical of where my walk in the woods took me. Quite amazing to find.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
16th July 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
woods
,
rock
,
landscape
,
landscape-29
