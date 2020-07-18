Previous
Above the Town by allsop
Above the Town

This gentleman takes his morning walk round the park every day. He is always happy to talk and pet Alfie the greyhound. He is making the most of his poor eyesight and not letting it stop doing the things he loves.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

