Old Telegraph poles by allsop
245 / 365

Old Telegraph poles

They have been renewing all the telegraph poles and cables in our parts, it looks like the farmer has stockpiles all the old ones.
13th September 2020

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
