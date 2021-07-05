Sign up
291 / 365
Sweet Williams
I like simplicity in form; to me there is something beautiful and mysterious in glass. So when I read that the jul21words for today is "safe or Vase" and immediately thought of this plain but beautifully formed vase that we have had for many years.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1055
photos
27
followers
23
following
79% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
5th July 2021 5:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vase
,
still-life
,
flora
,
jul21words
