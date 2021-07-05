Previous
Sweet Williams by allsop
Sweet Williams

I like simplicity in form; to me there is something beautiful and mysterious in glass. So when I read that the jul21words for today is "safe or Vase" and immediately thought of this plain but beautifully formed vase that we have had for many years.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
