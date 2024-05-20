Previous
Garden Landscape by allsop
Garden Landscape

@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie gave me a challenge to make a landscape and was kind enough to vary the theme widely to accommodate my photography opportunities at the moment. Thanks Jackie.
20th May 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@30pics4jackiesdiamond How's this for the challenge? Cheers.
May 21st, 2024  
