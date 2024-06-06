Sign up
Photo 386
Bolsover Kitchen Door
I love doors and doorways they are boundary markers; I mined my photo archive back to 2014 to find this wonderful old door in Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire. If only this door could speak!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
0
Album
Homeland
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st April 2018 10:44am
Tags
door
,
castle
,
boundary
,
bolsover
,
architecture-6
