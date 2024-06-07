Previous
Cave Door by allsop
Photo 387

Cave Door

Taken back in 2020 this is a number of caves in Pleasley Vale, Nottinghamshire where I used to live. Thought it would be good for the Architecture challenge so dug it out, the photo not the cave!
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise