Previous
Photo 396
Eakring Road Tree July 1
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2426
photos
49
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Album
Homeland
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2024 5:50am
Tags
tree
arboreal
