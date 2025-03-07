Reaching for the sky

Previous
This bit of kit is a slate or brick lift known as a Bumpa. The guys are re-roofing a community centre and this machine saves a lot of walking up and down ladders.
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Lovely pov on it
March 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very handy for the roofers. Great PoV.
March 9th, 2025  
