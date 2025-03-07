Sign up
Previous
Photo 413
Reaching for the sky
This bit of kit is a slate or brick lift known as a Bumpa. The guys are re-roofing a community centre and this machine saves a lot of walking up and down ladders.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2786
photos
63
followers
88
following
113% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Homeland
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th March 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
machinery
,
bumpa
,
slate lift
Casablanca
ace
Lovely pov on it
March 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very handy for the roofers. Great PoV.
March 9th, 2025
