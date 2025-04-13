Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
Sunlit Knives
Just caught my Kitchen Knives highlighted by the sun shining through the window, the next minute it was too late.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2844
photos
63
followers
88
following
113% complete
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
219
923
924
220
221
925
416
926
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Homeland
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knives
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super spotlight moment, well done for catching it.
April 13th, 2025
judith deacon
Well caught!
April 13th, 2025
