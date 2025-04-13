Previous
Sunlit Knives by allsop
Photo 416

Sunlit Knives

Just caught my Kitchen Knives highlighted by the sun shining through the window, the next minute it was too late.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super spotlight moment, well done for catching it.
April 13th, 2025  
judith deacon
Well caught!
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact