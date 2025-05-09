Sign up
Previous
Photo 417
Memorial Flag with Bench
9th May 2025
9th May 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2908
photos
62
followers
88
following
Tags
flag
,
bench
,
tag:
,
sms4
Susan Wakely
ace
The flag is in need of a more prominent position.
May 9th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@wakelys
It was left there after a veteran was being interviewed for VE Day.
May 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
ah a good resting point then.
May 9th, 2025
