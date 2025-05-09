Previous
Memorial Flag with Bench by allsop
Memorial Flag with Bench

9th May 2025 9th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The flag is in need of a more prominent position.
May 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys It was left there after a veteran was being interviewed for VE Day.
May 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop ah a good resting point then.
May 9th, 2025  
