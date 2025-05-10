Previous
Landscape Tryptic by allsop
Landscape Tryptic

April challenged me to "try some ICM (intentional camera movement) photography" so I have made a landscape tryptic which has turned out to be quite an abstract image.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@aecasey Hope you like this one (or three) for my response to your challenge.
May 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
May 10th, 2025  
