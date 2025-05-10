Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 418
Landscape Tryptic
April challenged me to "try some ICM (intentional camera movement) photography" so I have made a landscape tryptic which has turned out to be quite an abstract image.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2911
photos
62
followers
88
following
114% complete
View this month »
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Latest from all albums
247
417
853
248
952
953
249
418
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Homeland
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
tryptic
,
get-pushed-665
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@aecasey
Hope you like this one (or three) for my response to your challenge.
May 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
May 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close