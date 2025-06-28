Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 419
Perfection
Not the photo but the flower.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2999
photos
62
followers
85
following
114% complete
View this month »
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
Latest from all albums
863
998
999
1000
272
1001
1002
419
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Homeland
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
rose
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close