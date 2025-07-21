Previous
Crab Apple Tree on a Misty Morning by allsop
Crab Apple Tree on a Misty Morning

Kathy challenged me to take a high key photo, as it was quite misty early this morning I quickly grabbed the camera and took this of my Crab Apple tree. I do not think I have ever completed a challenge so quickly after I read it!
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
@randystreat Thanks for the challenge, it was fortuitous that when I read your challenge it was quite mist this morning, ideal for a high key photo.
