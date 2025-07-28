Sign up
Photo 421
Crab-apples catch the early morning sun.
The early morning sun really brings out the beauty of these purple fruit.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Tags
tree
flora
crab-apple
sixws-158
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture
July 28th, 2025
