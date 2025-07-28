Previous
Crab-apples catch the early morning sun. by allsop
Crab-apples catch the early morning sun.

The early morning sun really brings out the beauty of these purple fruit.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
John Falconer
Lovely capture
July 28th, 2025  
