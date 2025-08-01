Previous
Old England by allsop
Old England

Jim R challenged me to take a photo of some traditional British architecture but unfortunately I have not been able to get out much this week so I have made this collage of some old past photos. Apologies for not strictly completing the challenge.
1st August 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@jnr Sorry Jim that I have not strictly speaking completed your challenge as all these were taken a while ago and not this week. Hope, however, you find them interesting.
August 1st, 2025  
