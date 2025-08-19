Previous
Red Shoes and Ice Cream by allsop
Photo 425

Red Shoes and Ice Cream

These two taking their rest were studiously ignoring each other...the good old "British Reserve" !
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. Omnia pars sunt divitis vitae tapetis At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great street shot.
August 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Not JUST pedestrians but British pedestrians. A fabulous candid
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great street shot
August 19th, 2025  
