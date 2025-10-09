Previous
The illusive rose by allsop
The illusive rose

The beauty of the rose is eternal but so deep, so mysterious that no matter how many times I try I find it impossible to capture in its illusive fullness. For me a single rose is akin to Julian of Norwich's hazelnut of which she wrote:

“I looked upon it with the eye of my understanding, and thought, ‘What may this be?’ And it was answered generally thus, ‘It is all that is made.’ I marveled how it might last, for I thought it might suddenly have fallen to nothing for littleness. And I was answered in my understanding: It lasts and ever shall, for God loves it. And so have all things their beginning by the love of God.

In this little thing I saw three properties. The first is that God made it. The second that God loves it. And the third, that God keeps it.” (Julian of Norwich, Revelations of Divine Love)
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate
October 9th, 2025  
