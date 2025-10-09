The illusive rose

The beauty of the rose is eternal but so deep, so mysterious that no matter how many times I try I find it impossible to capture in its illusive fullness. For me a single rose is akin to Julian of Norwich's hazelnut of which she wrote:



“I looked upon it with the eye of my understanding, and thought, ‘What may this be?’ And it was answered generally thus, ‘It is all that is made.’ I marveled how it might last, for I thought it might suddenly have fallen to nothing for littleness. And I was answered in my understanding: It lasts and ever shall, for God loves it. And so have all things their beginning by the love of God.



In this little thing I saw three properties. The first is that God made it. The second that God loves it. And the third, that God keeps it.” (Julian of Norwich, Revelations of Divine Love)