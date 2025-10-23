Previous
Brunts Charity Landmark by allsop
Brunts Charity Landmark

Laura challenged me to photograph[h a local landmark so I made this out of two photos of this little area dedication to the Brunts Charity of Mansfield who have done a lot for the town.

23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
@la_photographic Laura I hope this meets your challenge.
October 23rd, 2025  
