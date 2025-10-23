Sign up
Photo 432
Brunts Charity Landmark
Laura challenged me to photograph[h a local landmark so I made this out of two photos of this little area dedication to the Brunts Charity of Mansfield who have done a lot for the town.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
get-pushed-690
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@la_photographic
Laura I hope this meets your challenge.
October 23rd, 2025
