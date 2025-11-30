Advice please

I've uploaded these photos of my bird feeder which is something new for me, I hung it on November 8th. and filled it as you can see with four fat balls but despite frequently checking so far it has not attracted any attention. I have looked every day closely at the balls but there is no apparent marks on the balls to show any interest.

In the left picture you can see the context and proximity of the bush and tree line, the tree just the other side of the fence is actually in the park that backs onto my garden and has many birds frequenting it. The right picture is a closeup of the full bird feeder.

So I would like some advice from folk more knowledgeable and experience than I have on whether or not I am doing something wrong, perhaps the sighting is wrong or is it just the wrong time of the year?

Many thanks for any help.