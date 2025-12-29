Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 438
Path at Noah's Pond
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
3258
photos
65
followers
86
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
935
162
936
937
938
939
438
940
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Homeland
Camera
X70
Taken
29th December 2025 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
noah's pond
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close