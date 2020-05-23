Sign up
Previous
Next
167 / 365
Untitled 438
When the old orchard is overgrown like tis it is a place of tranquility and beauty. I love it.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
496
photos
21
followers
23
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
22nd May 2020 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flora
,
apple orchard
,
landscape-27
