Untitled 519
These two lovely ladies are regular walkers past the house. Always nice to see them and have a chat.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
portrait
,
walkers
