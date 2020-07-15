Sign up
Hexham Abbey
Hexham Abbey is so awe-inspiring.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kami
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
13th February 2017 2:03pm
Tags
architecture
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 15th, 2020
