303 / 365
Sacred Space
After a while looking at this photo the small candle flame became the subject of this photo.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
18th July 2021 11:02am
Tags
candle
,
sacred space
,
;igjt
