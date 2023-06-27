Previous
Self by allsop
Self

I made this self-portrait in response to the 'Be A CopyCat With the DarkRoom' challenge. My inspiration was the portrait by Marc Quinn entitled 'Self' in the National Portrait Gallery, London. Here is a link https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw138260/Marc-Quinn-Self.

27th June 2023

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
moni kozi
I love your response to the original. The original is quite disturbing. i like your version much better. More humane. I also like the idea of the selfie with closed eyes.
June 27th, 2023  
