Self
I made this self-portrait in response to the 'Be A CopyCat With the DarkRoom' challenge. My inspiration was the portrait by Marc Quinn entitled 'Self' in the National Portrait Gallery, London. Here is a link
https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/portrait/mw138260/Marc-Quinn-Self.
Please feel free to comment.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
self-portrait
selfie
darkroom-copymaster
moni kozi
ace
I love your response to the original. The original is quite disturbing. i like your version much better. More humane. I also like the idea of the selfie with closed eyes.
June 27th, 2023
