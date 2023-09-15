Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
350 / 365
SLP 012
12 days into my year long making of a daily still life. What a great idea Mary Siegle came up with for my challenge this week, she asked me to make a memento mori or vanitas still life. So here we are a first attempt in this genre.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1872
photos
32
followers
51
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Latest from all albums
347
341
171
348
642
643
349
350
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th September 2023 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@mcsiegle
Thank you so much Mary for this most interesting challenge. I loved having to do the research as I knew only had a vague idea of what a memento mori or vanitas still life was, it is an interesting genre and I am sure I will pursue it more. Cheers.
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close