SLP 012 by allsop
SLP 012

12 days into my year long making of a daily still life. What a great idea Mary Siegle came up with for my challenge this week, she asked me to make a memento mori or vanitas still life. So here we are a first attempt in this genre.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@mcsiegle Thank you so much Mary for this most interesting challenge. I loved having to do the research as I knew only had a vague idea of what a memento mori or vanitas still life was, it is an interesting genre and I am sure I will pursue it more. Cheers.
September 15th, 2023  
