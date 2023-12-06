87 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have a copy of an Irish Penal Cross made by The Wild Goose Studio in Ireland. Penal Crosses are unique to Irish folk art. The arms of the cross are short so it could be hidden up the sleeve, this was the time of Roman Catholic persecution in Ireland, they are full of symbolism. At the base of the cross are carved a cock and pot, this symbol has its roots in the story of Judas from the Gospel of Nicodemus. Following his betrayal of Christ, Judas returns to his home with the intention of killing himself. His wife is roasting a cock over the fire. She tells a distressed Judas that Jesus is as likely to rise from the dead as the cock she is cooking is likely to come to life. With that the cock flew out of the pot and crowed. This link gives more information on Penal Crosses: https://www.museum.ie/en-IE/Collections-Research/Collection/Documentation-Discoveries/Artefact/Penal-Cross-from-County-Galway/9cf68f3d-f7c6-4ab7-bbf6-86540fee785b