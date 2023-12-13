Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
SLP 094
94 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the 3rd. and final Quran manuscript in my collection.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
13th December 2023 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
paper
,
still
,
islam
,
quran
