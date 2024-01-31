Sign up
143 days into my year long making of a daily still life and the opening of our weekly box of oddly shaped or excess fruit and vegetables that the supermarkets won't handle.
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@walksnaplove
A second story for you. Cheers.
January 31st, 2024
Bec
ace
Ooh! I love this one, definitely tells a story and I love the variety of textures and colours. Awesome job.
January 31st, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@walksnaplove
Thanks for your kind comment, I am pleased you like this one. :-)
January 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
