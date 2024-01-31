Previous
SLP 143 by allsop
Photo 488

SLP 143

143 days into my year long making of a daily still life and the opening of our weekly box of oddly shaped or excess fruit and vegetables that the supermarkets won't handle.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@walksnaplove A second story for you. Cheers.
January 31st, 2024  
Bec ace
Ooh! I love this one, definitely tells a story and I love the variety of textures and colours. Awesome job.
January 31st, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@walksnaplove Thanks for your kind comment, I am pleased you like this one. :-)
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise