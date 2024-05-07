Previous
SLP 240 by allsop
Photo 585

SLP 240

240 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A tourist piece from the Holy Land.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A very nice goblet.
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise