Photo 585
SLP 240
240 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A tourist piece from the Holy Land.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
pottery
,
chalice
,
still life
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice goblet.
May 7th, 2024
