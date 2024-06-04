Sign up
SLP 267
267 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Large Camas 'Alba' is a perennial herbaceous plant that blooms in Spring and commonly has blue flowers but the Alba variety, as the name suggests, has white flowers.
4th June 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
167% complete
still life
flora
large camas
