Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 630
SLP 282
282 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Someone has left this ironing board up against a wall (which is the rear wall of a house the next road along) in my street! What is going on?
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2410
photos
48
followers
72
following
172% complete
View this month »
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Latest from all albums
627
770
628
629
393
771
772
630
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th June 2024 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
ironing board
,
scenesoftheroad-68
Graeme Stevens
Maybe some ones in training for a spot of extreme ironing…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extreme_ironing
June 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
They had another pressing matter!!
June 21st, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@graemestevens
An urban street in Mansfield is hardly extreme but I suppose you have to start somewhere!
June 21st, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Your comment creases me up!
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close