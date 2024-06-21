Previous
SLP 282 by allsop
282 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Someone has left this ironing board up against a wall (which is the rear wall of a house the next road along) in my street! What is going on?
21st June 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Graeme Stevens
Maybe some ones in training for a spot of extreme ironing… https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extreme_ironing
June 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
They had another pressing matter!!
June 21st, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@graemestevens An urban street in Mansfield is hardly extreme but I suppose you have to start somewhere!
June 21st, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Your comment creases me up!
June 21st, 2024  
