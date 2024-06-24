Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
SLP 285
285 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Mary challenged me to "show her opposites" so this is my first attempt.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th June 2024 5:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
gloves
,
still life
,
get-pushed-621
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@mcsiegle
Here you go Mary!
June 24th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Challenge nailed
June 24th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Success!!
June 24th, 2024
