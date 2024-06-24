Previous
SLP 285 by allsop
SLP 285

285 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Mary challenged me to "show her opposites" so this is my first attempt.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@mcsiegle Here you go Mary!
June 24th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Challenge nailed
June 24th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Success!!
June 24th, 2024  
