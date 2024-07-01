Previous
SLP 292 by allsop
Photo 640

SLP 292

292 days into my year long making of a daily still life. As promised more views of yesterday's mystery object. Any further ideas as to what it is?
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Kathy A ace
It doesn't look like a cone anymore but I have no idea what it could be
July 1st, 2024  
