Previous
Photo 641
SLP 293
293 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the 11th. in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month until the series is complete.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st July 2024 5:05am
Tags
ceramic
,
plate
,
still life
,
flora
