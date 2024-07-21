SLP 312

312 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The yellow Ragwort, considered by some to be a weed it is of great ecological importance because of the hundreds of insects that feed on the plant. Ragwort is, however, toxic to horses and humans. The cinnabar moth is dependent upon it as in the UK it is its only food source. It is said that fairies love it for its magical properties and, oddly, as a form of transport.

The poet John Clare wrote a poem about the Ragwort:



The Ragwort

Ragwort, thou humble flower with tattered leaves

I love to see thee come and litter gold,

What time the summer binds her russet sheaves;

Decking rude spots in beauties manifold,

That without thee were dreary to behold,

Sunburnt and bare-- the meadow bank, the baulk

That leads a wagon-way through mellow fields,

Rich with the tints that harvest's plenty yields,

Browns of all hues; and everywhere I walk

Thy waste of shining blossoms richly shields

The sun tanned sward in splendid hues that burn

So bright and glaring that the very light

Of the rich sunshine doth to paleness turn

and seems but very shadows in thy sight.