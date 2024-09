Literature Project #20 Matsuo Basho Autumn Haiku

20 days into my year long daily Literature project. Here in the Northern Hemisphere today is the first full day of Autumn so here is a haiku by the great Japanese poet Matsuo Basho. If I could have had a lie-in I would have avoided going out on this wet Autumn morning!



Omoshiroki/ Aki no asane ya/ Teishu-buri



It’s great.



Having an autumn lie-in.



As the host.