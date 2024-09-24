Sign up
Photo 725
Literature Project #21 Dylan Thomas 'Do not go gentle into that good night'
21 days into my year long daily Literature project. See my "The Human Condition" Album of today.
From Dylan Thomas' poem 'Do not go gentle into that good night':
"Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rage at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light."
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2575
photos
58
followers
82
following
Tags
self-portrait
,
death
,
selfie
,
literature project
Casablanca
ace
A favourite poem of mine. Poignant and strong. Powerful photos.
September 24th, 2024
