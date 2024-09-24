Previous
Literature Project #21 Dylan Thomas 'Do not go gentle into that good night' by allsop
Photo 725

Literature Project #21 Dylan Thomas 'Do not go gentle into that good night'

21 days into my year long daily Literature project. See my "The Human Condition" Album of today.

From Dylan Thomas' poem 'Do not go gentle into that good night':

"Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rage at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light."
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
A favourite poem of mine. Poignant and strong. Powerful photos.
September 24th, 2024  
