Literature Project #22 Dorothy L. Sayers 'Busman's Honeymoon'

Dorothy L. Sayers was an expert wordsmith with a keen eye for observing contemporary society, this about poets (and she was not an untalented poet herself) is amusingly cutting. ("The Rattle Bag" published by Faber & Faber 1982, edited by Seamus Heaney & Ted Hughes is one of the best poetry compendiums I know".



Busman's Honeymoon, page 1:



"But is this girl flesh and blood? You say she is passionately devoted to him, and I know, of course, that she once had a half-baked affair with a poet—but, Heaven deliver us, what's a poet? Something that can't go to bed without making a song about it."