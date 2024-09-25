Previous
Literature Project #22 Dorothy L. Sayers 'Busman's Honeymoon' by allsop
Literature Project #22 Dorothy L. Sayers 'Busman's Honeymoon'

Dorothy L. Sayers was an expert wordsmith with a keen eye for observing contemporary society, this about poets (and she was not an untalented poet herself) is amusingly cutting. ("The Rattle Bag" published by Faber & Faber 1982, edited by Seamus Heaney & Ted Hughes is one of the best poetry compendiums I know".

Busman's Honeymoon, page 1:

"But is this girl flesh and blood? You say she is passionately devoted to him, and I know, of course, that she once had a half-baked affair with a poet—but, Heaven deliver us, what's a poet? Something that can't go to bed without making a song about it."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, what an excellent quotation! I haven't read this, I now feel like I should like to.
September 25th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca If you don't know Sayers' detective (Lord Peter Wimsey is the main character) novels and want good reading then they are worth getting to know. Busman's Honeymoon is rather late in the series of the books in which the love interest of Harriet Vane appears. Enjoy.
September 25th, 2024  
