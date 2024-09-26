Previous
Literature Project #23 William Carlos Williams 'The Magnolia Tree'
Literature Project #23 William Carlos Williams 'The Magnolia Tree'

23 days into my year long daily Literature project. A poem by the American poet and physician of Latin American William Carlos Williams

The Magnolia Tree

The magnolia tree
Standing in the moonlight
Shook from its limbs
The yellowed leaves
Rustled like a flock of
Birds
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
