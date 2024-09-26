Sign up
Photo 727
Literature Project #23 William Carlos Williams 'The Magnolia Tree'
23 days into my year long daily Literature project. A poem by the American poet and physician of Latin American William Carlos Williams
The Magnolia Tree
The magnolia tree
Standing in the moonlight
Shook from its limbs
The yellowed leaves
Rustled like a flock of
Birds
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
tree
,
leaf
,
magnolia
,
poetry
,
william carlos williams
,
literature project
