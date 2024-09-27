Sign up
Previous
Photo 728
Literature Project #24 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Hound of the Baskervilles'
24 days into my year long daily Literature project. Alfie the Greyhound in his customary and favourite place, not exactly as my quote below implies!
The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir. Arthur Conan Doyle.
"A hound it was, an enormous coal-black hound, but not such a hound as mortal eyes have ever seen."
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
hound
,
arthur conan doyle
,
literature project
Casablanca
Give Alfie some phosphorus and the role is complete!
September 27th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@casablanca
Mmm, I know makeup can change appearances but hardly energy levels, this is nearly as energetic he gets!
September 27th, 2024
Casablanca
@allsop
Ha ha, bless him!!
September 27th, 2024
