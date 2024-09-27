Literature Project #24 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Hound of the Baskervilles'

24 days into my year long daily Literature project. Alfie the Greyhound in his customary and favourite place, not exactly as my quote below implies!



The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir. Arthur Conan Doyle.



"A hound it was, an enormous coal-black hound, but not such a hound as mortal eyes have ever seen."

