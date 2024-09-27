Previous
Literature Project #24 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' by allsop
Photo 728

Literature Project #24 Arthur Conan Doyle 'The Hound of the Baskervilles'

24 days into my year long daily Literature project. Alfie the Greyhound in his customary and favourite place, not exactly as my quote below implies!

The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir. Arthur Conan Doyle.

"A hound it was, an enormous coal-black hound, but not such a hound as mortal eyes have ever seen."
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Give Alfie some phosphorus and the role is complete!
September 27th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Mmm, I know makeup can change appearances but hardly energy levels, this is nearly as energetic he gets!
September 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@allsop Ha ha, bless him!!
September 27th, 2024  
