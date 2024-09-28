Literature Project #25 J K Rowling 'Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone'

25 days into my year long daily Literature project. The glorious Dame Maggie Smith passed away yesterday and as attribute to her I reference her character Professor Minerva Mcgonagall in the Harry Potter films, this quotation is from J K Rowling's 'The Philosopher's Stone':

"Is it true that you shouted at Professor Umbridge?""Yes," said Harry."You called her a liar?""Yes.""You told her He Who Must Not Be Named is back?""Yes."Professor McGonagall sat down behind her desk, frowning at Harry. Then she said, "Have a biscuit, Potter."